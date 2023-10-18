Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 156,933 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

AMPH stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,513.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $5,532,404. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

