Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 177 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.93 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.