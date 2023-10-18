Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 323,379 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,379 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 37,284.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $1,153,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 49.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 357,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.