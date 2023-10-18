Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 36,958 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

