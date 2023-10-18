Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 56,606 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MOH opened at $360.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.86 and a 200-day moving average of $303.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

