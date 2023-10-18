Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,058 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

