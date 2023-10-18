Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $616,000 Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

