Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $742,000 Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Zumiez as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 529.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Zumiez Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.