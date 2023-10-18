Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.