Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,619,191.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,197,967.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total transaction of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

