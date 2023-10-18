Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BGI opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

