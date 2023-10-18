bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

bluebird bio Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $311.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.92. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after buying an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

