Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,978.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,848.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,750.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

