C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 34.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

