Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.98. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In related news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $81,895.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $81,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $31,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,867 shares of company stock worth $385,863. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent the Runway Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

