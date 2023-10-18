Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,544 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after buying an additional 1,212,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genius Sports by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.04. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

