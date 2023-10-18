Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.