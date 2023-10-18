Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 905 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

