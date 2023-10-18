Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Cardlytics worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDLX. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 628,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 332,961 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Price Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $468.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $408,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,845 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.