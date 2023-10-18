Carlson Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.26.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

