Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 65,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

