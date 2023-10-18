Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $1,754,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

GTLS opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -361.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

