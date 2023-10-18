Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

