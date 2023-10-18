Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.07 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

