Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 146,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

