Coty (NYSE:COTY) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.58.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coty by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coty by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,933,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 1,469,473 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

