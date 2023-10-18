Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.78. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

