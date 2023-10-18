Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

