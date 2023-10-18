Creative Planning Has $691,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

