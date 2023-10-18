Creative Planning Purchases 756 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Creative Planning increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGCO were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $472,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after acquiring an additional 64,709 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

