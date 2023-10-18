Creative Planning Purchases 967 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

FERG stock opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.