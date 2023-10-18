Creative Planning Sells 378 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after buying an additional 643,171 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,528,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,119,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,533,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,071,000 after purchasing an additional 137,486 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

