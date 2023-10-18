Creative Planning Sells 795 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

FBRT opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

