Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.85.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

