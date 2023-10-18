Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 168.11% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

About Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

