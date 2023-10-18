Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,228,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,828,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

