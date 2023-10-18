Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $38,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $20,778,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
