DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

