DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 287 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 3,435.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 482,279 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WMK opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.42. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

