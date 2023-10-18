DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 655 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1,926.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in monday.com were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

MNDY stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

