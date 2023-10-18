DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 56,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 77,091 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 64,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $418.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Further Reading

