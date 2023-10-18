DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 325.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 551,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

