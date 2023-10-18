DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $115,000 Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

