DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $126,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $112.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

