DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $173,000 Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 4,707.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Nuvei by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Nuvei by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nuvei by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares set a $27.00 price target on Nuvei and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Nuvei Trading Up 1.5 %

NVEI stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.