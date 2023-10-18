DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $50,000 Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.