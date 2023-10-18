DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $106,000 Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.