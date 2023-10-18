DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $109,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,454. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

