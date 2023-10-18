DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,948 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 374.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,512 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

