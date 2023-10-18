DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $525.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

